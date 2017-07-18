Artsakh FM, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss Azerbaijani forces’ recent intensive ceasefire violations

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. On July 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, press service of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the monitorings conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Recent intensive violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces were also touched upon.

In this context, Karen Mirzoyan stressed the importance of taking active steps to ensure stability on the Line of Contact, in particular, of the immediate implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna (May 16, 2016) and St. Petersburg (June 20, 2016) on the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the establishment of mechanisms for investigation of incidents on the Line of Contact.