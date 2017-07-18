eLAB electronic system expected to be set up in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economic Development and Investments takes a number of steps to increase the efficiency of the work of product certification laboratories, as well as to increase the awareness on the experiments carried out by them, Hovhannes Azizyan – Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments, told reporters on July 18, reports Armenpress.

“eLAB electronic system is expected to be set up in Armenia, as well as a representation of international provider company carrying out quality testing programs and organizing inter-laboratory testing. They will examine the samples of research results of Armenian products of our laboratories and will later confirm that the results from our laboratories are in accordance with the international standards”, the Deputy Minister said.

He informed that by the end of 2019 the National Accreditation Agency will become a full member of the European accreditation system.

“In this case the laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Agency will be accepted also in the European countries”, Azizyan said.