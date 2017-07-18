Purchase of Russian weapon by Turkey doesn’t solve major problem from military perspective – expert on Turkish studies

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkey tries to show its Western partners that it is not alone, Levon Hovsepyan – expert on Turkish studies, told Armenpress, commenting on the ongoing talks over Russia’s sale of S 400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system to Turkey which are at the completion stage.

Levon Hovsepyan said while considering this issue first of all it’s necessary to separate the military and political components.

“I think that, although they say the deal is at the final stage, it still will require a certain time since there are problems, and there is no final agreement between the sides. Maybe Russia will sale these systems, but for Turkey this doesn’t solve a major problem from military perspective”, he said adding that Turkey is a NATO member, a single integrated air defense system operates, and in this sense, there is an integration issue in technical terms, and it’s obvious that the missile systems will operate separately from NATO system.

According to the expert, much more emphasis must be put on the political component since from military perspective it would not be able to ensure the reliability of Turkey’s airspace.

“From political perspective this is beneficial for Turkey, but from military one certain problems can emerge since today Turkey’s air defense component is one of the weak sides of the country. By this Turkey tries to show that nevertheless such deal with Russia is possible, and this will definitely impact the Russian-Turkish relations, and in my opinion, will also create certain trust atmosphere”, he said.