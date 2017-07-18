UAE Foreign Minister says Armenia is favorable country for tourism

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on July 18 had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who has arrived in Armenia on official visit, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The two Ministers held a private meeting which was followed by an extended-format meeting with the participation of the delegations.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian FM said his partner’s visit to Armenia is taking place after the recent visit of Armenia’s President to the UAE, the successful holding of the Armenia-UAE business forum which enables to discuss the process of implementation of agreements reached during the visit.

The Ministers highlighted with satisfaction that the two countries have formed warm friendly ties, mutually beneficial partnership in different spheres, adding that the small but active Armenian community in the UAE also has its contribution to this.

During the meeting the two officials discussed a wide range of issues relating to further development of bilateral cooperation, expansion of legal framework, boosting commercial ties, investments and etc. They agreed that the high level mutual visits, the existence of diplomatic representations in both capitals contribute to strengthening the mutual partnership, and according to FM Nalbandian, Armenia’s Consulate General established recently in Dubai will greatly contribute to it.

The Ministers attached importance to holding regular consultations on bilateral and international affairs.

The UAE FM said Armenia is a favorable country for tourism, and recently significant growth in number of tourists from the UAE has been registered.

At the meeting the officials exchanged views on urgent international and regional issues. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan presented the recent developments in the Arab peninsula and the UAE’s stances over it.

FM Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries aimed at moving forward the settlement process of the Karabakh conflict stating that the Co-Chairing countries, acting on behalf of the international community, constantly state that there is no alternative to the peaceful negotiated settlement of the Karabakh conflict and the issue must be solved based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular, non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity and peoples’ right to self-determination.

Before the meeting the UAE Minister visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.