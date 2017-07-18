Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-17

YEREVAN, 18 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 478.46 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.34 drams to 552.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.49 drams to 624.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 49.75 drams to 18983.97 drams. Silver price вup by 5.42 drams to 247.2 drams. Platinum price вup by 131.96 drams to 14259.9 drams.