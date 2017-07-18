Misha to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Misha (Michael Grigoryan) will represent Armenia at the Junior Eurovision international song contest, the Public TV of Armenia told Armenpress.

He represented Armenia at the "New Wave Junior" where he ended up as the runner up. Misha is an alumnus of the music group “Voices of Artsakh” and has won people over with his song “Little Karabakhi”.

The creative team of AMPTV confirmed the candidacy of the 9-year-old Misha internally. The contest song and video will be presented in early autumn.

Now Misha studies at Stepanakert's school N3 after A. Griboyedov. He started his musical career when he was only 4 years old, on the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh. This is when he met his future producer, founder and director of "Voices of Artsakh" Lira Kocharyan. Misha perfected his musical skills during his collaboration with the said group. There he learned from senior and professional singers, performed during various concerts and events in France, Switzerland, Russia, Georgia and Belgium.

He performed during the Aurora Prize gala, singing the lullaby “Come, my nightingale” with beloved artists.

The Junior Eurovision song contest will be held for the 15th time under the slogan “Shine Bright” on November 26 in Tbilisi. Besides Armenia, 11 other countries have confirmed their participation in the contest – Albania, Belarus, Ireland, Italy, FYR Macedonia, Malta, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Russia, Serbia and the host country – Georgia.

Armenia has been a contestant in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest since 2007.

Thanks to Vladmir Arzumanyan’s victory in 2010, Armenia hosted the contest in 2011.