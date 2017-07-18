Yerevan Mayor congratulates Georges Kepenekian on being elected Mayor of Lyon

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan sent a congratulatory letter to newly-elected Mayor of the French city of Lyon ethnic Armenian Georges Kepenekian, press service of the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“My dear colleague,

On behalf of the Yerevan residents and personally myself I warmly congratulate you on being elected as Mayor of Lyon and I wish you success in your responsible post for the benefit of the Lyon citizens.

Over the past years our two municipalities have jointly implemented numerous programs, and I highly appreciate your contribution to deepening our ties with the city of Lyon. Reaffirming my readiness to strengthen and expand the existing cooperation and friendly ties between our two cities, I invite you to visit Yerevan whenever you have time where you are always welcome”.