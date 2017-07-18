President of Armenia holds consultation on economic cooperation with India

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to India H.E. Armen Martirosyan briefed President Sargsyan on July 18 regarding the economic relations agenda between the two countries and the actions on enhancing and deepening partnership, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

Cabinet members were also present at the meeting.

Emphasizing that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, President Sargsyan said it is a good occasion to sum up the achievements and outline the opportunities of expanding the Armenian-Indian relations, especially the economic relations.

According to the president, all prerequisites for the abovementioned exist, since the two countries were able to transform the historically deep rooted friendly ties to warm and partnership inter-state relations.

“We nevertheless haven’t yet maximally used the potential of these relations”, the president said.

Speaking about the development of economic relations, the president said that the Armenian-Indian inter-governmental committee has significant importance in the matter.

“Its agenda must be updated with new and targeted issues, which must be various, ranging from cooperation in the IT sector to agriculture, jewelry, tourism. We have good examples, and I would like to especially mention the Armenian-Indian Information and Telecommunications technologies excellence Center of the Yerevan State University, which is carrying out huge work”, the president said.

“We also attach importance to the introduction of joint educational programs with cooperation of the Center of Excellence and India’s support in creating a computer network between schools of Armenian provinces”, President Sargsyan said, adding that India has great experience in this sphere and the cooperation must be more active.

President Sargsyan also talked about the cooperation in the educational and scientific branch, mentioning the many Indian students who arrive in Armenia to study.

“I believe we have huge opportunities to cooperate in the fields of jewelry and diamond production, and we must continue working on this. There is great opportunity to cooperate in the pharmaceutical sphere, where India has big successes: they are a major supplier, and we must show our opportunities here in order to attract them to the Armenian market”, the president said.

The President told the Armenian Ambassador to touch upon these issues more comprehensively and with more certainty in this reports. The President issued several instructions which will be included in the Armenian-Indian intergovernmental committee’s agenda.