Armenia begins process of signing free trade deals with different countries

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of economic development and investments of Armenia is enhancing commercial relations with various countries worldwide, deputy minister Hovhannes Azizyan told a press conference on July 18.

“We began the processes of signing free trade agreements with different countries. Within the framework of the EEU, negotiations are proceeding with Iran, India, China and a number of other countries. This will give additional opportunities to our producers to exports products to these markets under reduced or eliminated customs duties. The private sector is also involved in this process in order to understand their interests in these markets”, Azizyan said.

According to him, a more active cooperation is proceeding with Iran, and Armenia is acting as an initiator and coordinator of the process.

He said talks are also underway with China.