REX system to facilitate exports from Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Starting January 1, 2018 Armenia will join the Registered Exporter System of the European Union, which will enable business operators to carry out up to 6 thousand Euros worth of exports without a certificate or origin each time, deputy minister of economic development and investments Hovhannes Azizyan told a press conference on July 18.
“This will make the European market more affordable for SMEs, and will also cut expenses for receiving additional certificates of origin”, Azizyan said.
“Armenia is a country having a domestic market and its competitiveness is associated with the presentation of competitive products in foreign markets. It is planned to provide 40-45% more exports volume in the GDP by 2022, which includes the exports of products and services. By 2022, our exports volumes must double”, he said.