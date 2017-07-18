Moscow-Yerevan plane forced to land as elderly passenger falls severely ill
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. An airplane en route from Moscow to Yerevan was forced to land on July 16 in Volgograd’s airport because a passenger fell severely ill.
“One passenger on board fell ill. The crew decided to land in Volgograd’s airport. Emergency first-responders immediately attended the woman, but she died while being rushed to the hospital”, spokesperson of the General Department of Civil Aviation Satenik Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.
The passenger was an 81-year-old Russian citizen.
