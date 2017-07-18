Abundant sunshine, up to 40 °C heat expected in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is forecast in Armenia from July 19 to July 23.

The ministry of emergency situations said up to 39 degrees Celsius is expected in Yerevan, in the Ararat plain and in valleys of Syunik in the afternoons. The temperature will exceed the normal indicator by 5-7 degrees.

The ministry also issued a high-degree fire alert.

On July 22 and July 23, 40 degrees is expected in Yerevan.