Dozens of former, current interior ministry employees to be arrested in Turkey


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Ankara authorities ruled to arrest 40 former and current employees of the country’s interior ministry within the framework of the investigation into Gulenists.

According to Anadolu, the suspects are users of the ByLock app, a secure communications application involved in the coup attempt.

According to Turkish law enforcement, more than 53 thousand Gulen-supporters were identified through the app.

 

 



