Hurghada knife attack didn’t impact tourism flow from Armenia to Egypt

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The attack on tourists in Hurghada hasn’t impacted the tourism flow from Armenia to Egypt.

Tourism agencies told ARMENPRESS that no problems whatsoever have occurred after the incident.

“We don’t have any single case of returning a tour package. Moreover, we continue to sell packages to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. It is so in demand that no air tickets are available for specific dates. Many people are calling with hopes that someone might have returned his ticket”, a travel agency of Yerevan said.

This high demand among Armenian tourists is due to the availability of a direct flight, and affordable prices.

Tour operators also say destinations to Turkey are also in demand as the visa procedures for some European destinations have become a bit complicated. And in order to avoid time consuming procedures, many tourists prefer countries where entry is facilitated.

Regarding the other top destinations for Armenian tourists, a significant part still favor Georgia.

Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Bulgaria are also in demand.

On July 14, a knife-wielding man attacked tourists in a Hurghada hotel, killing two German citizens.

Four others, including two Armenians, were wounded. The victims were airlifted to Cairo for treatment.