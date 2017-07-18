French company to establish dairy production in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan held a meeting with Tony Zareh Bergo, a representative of Sodial, a French company.

The ministry said the French company intends to establish a dairy production in Armenia. The production will be exported to the main export destinations of Armenia. The businessmen and the minister discussed the stages of the investment program.

The minister said the government is willing to provide necessary tools for assistance.

“Your visit and our dialogue prove that our Paris agreements are being realized”, the minister said.

An agreement was reached that the ministry will organize meetings with various agencies and ministries to discuss the necessary process of the investment program. Meetings with stakeholder businessmen will also be organized.

“We want to export the dairy products and to increase Armenia’s image and the “Made in Armenia” label. Thank you for the productive meeting and warm reception. We feel the state’s support”, the French businessman said.

Back in March, when the Armenian President visited France, minister Suren Karayan held many meetings with businessmen, including Tony Zareh Bergo from Sodial.