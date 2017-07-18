Armenian delegation participates in Chinese investment forum in Prague

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan participated in the “Investment Forum of China 2017” event in Prague, which was organized by the Czech-Chinese cooperation chamber and the China’s Economic Forum partnership center.

Chinese investment programs, including healthcare were discussed.

The meeting also focused on the opportunities of enhancing cooperation of China with Central and Eastern European countries.

Officials, politicians, diplomats and businessmen from 16 countries took part in the forum.