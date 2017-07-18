Iranian president’s brother released on bail

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Hossein Feridon, the brother of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has been released on bail following his arrest earlier, Ria Novosti reported citing Iranian media.

1 day after his arrest the court agreed to release him on bail. Initially it was ruled that Feridon must pay 13,3 million dollars to the court, but the number was reduced to 8,3 million.

Iranian media reported on July 16 that the President’s brother has been arrested for financial fraud.