Armenian emergency situations minister visits Georgia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Davit Tonoyan, minister of emergency situations of Armenia visited Georgia on a two-day trip.

This visit was the first official trip of the Armenian minister to Georgia on the sidelines of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation.

The minister’s delegation included deputy minister E. Apriamov and head of the rescue service Mushegh Ghazaryan.

During the visit, the Armenian delegation met with Georgia’s minister of interior Georgi Mgebrishvili.

The ministers discussed enhancing cooperation and opportunities of jointly responding to natural disasters.

Minister Tonoyan said an agreement has been reached to enhance the Armenian-Georgian trans-boundary response to disasters.

The minister also visited Georgia’s emergency situation management agency.