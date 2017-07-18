LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-17

LONDON, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.21% to $1925.00, copper price up by 1.78% to $5985.00, lead price up by 1.88% to $2326.00, nickel price up by 2.39% to $9645.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $19980.00, zinc price up by 1.84% to $2823.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.