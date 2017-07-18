Turkey extends state of emergency
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Parliament extended the country’s state of emergency for a 4th consecutive time following the 2016 coup attempt.
According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, the state of emergency will be extended from July 19.
