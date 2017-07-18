Italian pizza production to kick off soon in Syunik, Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Soon a production of Italian pizza will be established in Armenia’s Syunik province.

Nicola Di Mauro, CEO of Italian Food Corporation LLC told ARMENPRESS they are currently in an active preparation phase.

“Currently preparations regarding the factory’s premises are actively underway, the acquisition process of equipments is regulated, and discussions are held with suppliers. We hope that production will start in 1 – 1,5 months”, he said.

Approximately 6 months ago Nicola Di Mauro came up with the idea to establish a frozen/semi-finished pizza production in Armenia.

Taking into account the willingness of the local authorities of Syunik to attract new business projects, he decided to initiate his idea in this very province.

The pizza will be produced from exclusively local products.

Di Mauro says the factory itself will have over 30-50 employees, depending on the sales.

“In addition, jobs will be created by the suppliers. If everything proceeds as expected, then in addition, we will by milk and tomatoes, as well as greens and garlic from the farmers in large quantities with the suppliers. This will contribute to developing agriculture in the province”, he said.