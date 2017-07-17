Armenia’s Defense Minister says meeting with Artsakh President was productive and useful

STEPANAKERT, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan assessed the meeting with the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 17 as productive and useful, reports Armenpress.

“The meeting with the President was very productive and useful. We have reached agreements on future steps”, Vigen Sargsyan told reporters after the meeting with the Artsakh President.

Speaking about the visit in Artsakh, the Defense Minister said he spent quite useful days in a sense that he managed to talk with new draftees, as well as to assess the service condition related issues which need to be solved.