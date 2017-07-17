Georges Kepenekian elected 35th mayor of Lyon

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The city council of the French city of Lyon has elected 67-year-old ethnic Armenian Georges Kepenekian as the 35th mayor of the city during the July 17 session, Le Figaro reports.

His candidacy was proposed by former Mayor of Lyon Gerard Collomb.

49 out of 70 members of the city council have voted in favor of Georges Kepenekian.

“I leave this post to you with strong emotions”, Gerard Collomb said who is still a member of the city council.

Previously Kepenekian was the First Deputy Mayor of Lyon on cultural affairs. He is a son of Armenian emigrants. Kepenkian is surgeon-urologist. He will remain in office until 2020.