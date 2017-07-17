Armenia continues providing humanitarian aid to Syrians in Damascus

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Distribution of another humanitarian aid to the people of Damascus was held on July 14 in the St. Sargis church with participation of lawmaker of Syria’s parliament, chairperson of Syrian-Armenian friendship commission Nora Arisian, Primate of Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Damascus Archbishop Armash Nalbandian, representatives of Armenian community structures and the Armenian Embassy staff in Syria, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

“This time as well more than 100 families suffered from war have received their share from the humanitarian aid by accepting it from friendly Armenia with gratitude and satisfaction.

In this regard, Archbishop Armash Nalbandian highly appreciated the productivity of cooperation of the Syrian-Armenian friendship commission, the Armenian Embassy in Syria and the Armenian community structures. Nora Arisian thanked the Armenian Government for assisting the Syrian people”, the Ministry said, adding that in addition to Damascus, Armenia has also provided humanitarian aid to the people of Aleppo, Lattakia, Kessab and Homs.