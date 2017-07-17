Government to discuss ratification of agreement with Russia in military field

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will discuss the issue to ratify the agreement on ‘Procedure of carrying out control on existence and targeted use of military products’ signed between Armenia and Russia on October 13, 2016 reports Armenpress.

The military products are supplied within the frames of ‘Military-technical cooperation development agreement between Armenia and Russia’ signed on June 25, 2013.

The issue is included in the Government’s July 20 session agenda.

After ratification the agreement will be submitted to the Parliament. As a result the procedures planned for the agreement to come into force will be ensured.