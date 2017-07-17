6 foreign students arrive in Armenia to study Armenian language and culture

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. 6 foreign students arrived in Armenia to study the Armenian language, culture and the political situation in the country within the frames of training program for Diaspora-Armenian teaches, Tamara Zalinyan – Chief Specialist for Diaspora Relations Division at the Ministry of Education and Science, told Armenpress.

She said the foreign students can become a linkage between Armenia and their countries.

“The visit of foreign students to Armenia this year is a new phenomenon. The Armenian lecturers of foreign universities expressed a similar wish during the conference last year. They informed that there are many students who study Armenian abroad, however, there is no program for them. We have formed separate programs and applied to the same lecturers who made this proposal last year. Two of them, Aida Markosyan from Romania and Donara Mkrtchyan from St. Petersburg, actively reacted to this”, Tamara Zalinyan said.

She informed that 4 out of 6 students are from St. Petersburg and 2 from Romania. They know Armenian a little and can read somehow. There is a separate study program for them, they study the language, culture, the political situation. The program is experimental and is being implemented within the frames of teachers’ training program.

Andreea Barb from Romania is one of the students. “This is really very useful since I study linguistics, as well as the interesting cultural heritage of Armenia. I really liked this language and the culture”, the student said.