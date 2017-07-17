No sequester of expenses made in Armenia in connection with April events of 2016, says Minister

HANKAVAN JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. There was no sequester of expenses in Armenia in connection with the April events of 2016, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan said at a press conference in Hankavan, report Armenpress.

“Moreover, the figure of expenses in the expenditure program submitted to the Parliament comprised 1 trillion 376 billion AMD, but later the year has ended with 1 trillion 440 billion AMD expenses”, the Minister said, commenting on the question according to which some expert circles claim that last year there has been a sequester of expenses in Armenia in connection with the April Four-Day war.

Minister Aramyan said there has not been sequester of expenses in no fields, and in the defense field, quite the contrary, a great emphasis is put on increasing the expenses. “We need to maintain the military balance through which it is possible to keep the peace factor”, he said.

As for the Russian loan worth 200 million USD, the Finance Minister said Armenia still has nearly 30 million USD to spend from that loan. Within the frames of this loan, the products are delivered to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the money is paid to Russian contractors who supply the product to Armenia at domestic prices. Prepayments are also made.