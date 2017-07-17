Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Turkey wants to extend state of emergency


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s prime minister has submitted a proposal to the parliament on extending the state of emergency for another three months, Hurriyet reports.

The issue will be debated on July 17 and if passed, will come into effect from July 19.

This will be the fourth consecutive extension of the state of emergency following the coup attempt of 2016.

 



