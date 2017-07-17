Expert predicts growth of economic activity in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can have economic activity growth higher than 3,2% in 2017, according to expert Artak Manukyan.

“If no negative unpredictable occurrences take plane in 2017, Armenia will have economic activity growth higher than 3,2%”, he said.

According to him, this is associated with growth of exports, as well as increase of the average price of exported products.

“According to statistics, Armenia has had growth in both exports and imports and commercial turnover. The main growth tendencies are due to the entrance of the Russian market. According to statistics of January-May of 2017, Armenia had nearly 24% growth in the circle of EEU market”, he said.