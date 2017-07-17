Tourism visit numbers grow in Artsakh
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Based on the data of 2017, tourism in Artsakh grew in all directions.
The ministry of economy of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that a 26% growth of foreign tourists has been recorded in January-June of 2017 compared to 2015, while the number amounted 46% compared to 2016.
The number of visits has also increased in the main tourism locations with more than 5000 visitors in the Tigranakert state reserve, which is 62% more compared to 2015.
Estimates suggest tourism incomes amounted to 1,7 billion drams, which is a 35% growth.
It is noteworthy that 25 million drams in investments from international donors was attracted, in addition to budget resources for tourism development.