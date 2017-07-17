Armenian customs agents discover 19 tons of undeclared motor oil in cargo

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The state revenue committee continues strict supervision and control for imported products from EEU.

The committee told ARMENPRESS that recently their agents have discovered 19 tons of undeclared motor oil in the cargo of a shipping company in the Bagratashen customs checkpoint. The motor oil was falsely declared as washing liquid. The cargo was imported from the EEU territory.

The case has been transferred to relevant departments for further proceedings.