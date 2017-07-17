Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Stepantsminda-Lars (Russia-Georgia-Armenia) highway to be put on 2-hour shutdown daily


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities told Armenia’s ministry of transportation, communication and IT that the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway (the route linking Russia and Armenia through Georgian territory) will be put on shutdown for a few hours daily in the period of July 17-20 due to cliff slope clearing works.

Traffic will be suspended for two hours daily in the afternoons.

 



