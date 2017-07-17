Armenia to increase defense spending by 26-27 billion drams yearly

HANKAVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry’s 2017 budget spending, including capital expenditures, amount nearly 226 billion drams, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said at a press briefing in Hankavan, adding that it is planned to increase defense allocations by 26-27 billion drams yearly.

“It’s not the nominal indicator that is targeted, but rather the resources allocated to the defense sector: in the limits of GDP’s 4%. It is planned to have 500-600 million dollar defense budget by 2020”, he said.