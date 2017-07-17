Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Foreign ministerial council session of CSTO kicks off in Minsk, Belarus


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministerial council session of CSTO member states kicked off in Minsk, Belarus, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said.

The meeting is chaired by Belarusian FM Vladimir Makei. The CSTO Secretary General is also participating in the council’s session.

 



