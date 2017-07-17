President Sargsyan sees opportunities for significant investment increase

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sees opportunities of increasing investments and positive economic shifts in the country.

In an interview to Armenia TV, the president commented on the government’s plan to attract 3 billion dollar investments in the coming years.

“I believe the important part is the tendency and the process which we have today. The process is positive. We are dealing with people, processes, we can’t predict all processes. Today, we and many powerful countries aren’t able to have clear data on international economic situations, that’s why we are saying – predictions. Any calculation is based on supposed processes and figures. I agree that optimism must always accompany us, but I’m saying something else – I see positive shifts in our economy. I see opportunities of increasing investments – significant increases. I value the processes, and they are proceeding positively”, he said.

The president also commented on the figures which were promised by the previous governments, which performed partially. He commented about the opinions that during the parliamentary elections the ruling party didn’t perform its promises fully, and neither has the president during the presidential election – namely regarding the minimum wage, economic growth figures.

“First of all, when I was elected to my second term I didn’t mention any figure in my program. Those figures, which you have heard from others, you haven’t studied yourselves, they are available in the government’s 2013 program, which was approved by the Parliament. Numerous indicators were included there, which have been performed. Indeed, the work regarding minimum wage hasn’t been completed. But it has been completed in terms of economic growth. At that time the government promised, and it was approved by me, that the minimum wage should be doubled. At that time, the minimum wage was 32,5 thousand drams, while already last year it was 55 thousand. Meaning, it didn’t double, but grew 1,7 times. We failed 0,3 times. Moreover, we had said that the government is targeting”, he said.

“I find that one must strive for more all the time”, he said.