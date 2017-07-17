Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian healthcare minister departs for Czech Republic


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan’s delegation has departed for Prague at the invitation of his Czech counterpart Miloslav Ludvik to discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries as well as participate in the upcoming Chinese investment forum-event.

Officials from 16 countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as from China, will discuss opportunities for enhancing cooperation.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration