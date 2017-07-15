Highest economic activity rate in first five months recorded in May comprising 8.9%

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. 6.4% economic activity rate has been recorded in Armenia in January-May 2017 compared to January-May 2016, Ashot Tevikyan – Candidate of Economics, Assistant Professor, member of the Eurasian expert club, told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that May 2017 has been marked with accelerated economic growth rates, up to 8.9% compared to May 2016.

“In these rates there is a great share of industrial production the volume of which has increased by 14.4%. The increase in trade turnover comprised 12.8%”, the economist added.

The increase in service field amounted to 11%.

According to the Central Bank, the remittances in dollar terms increased by 41.5% in May 2017 compared to May 2016. In mid-2017 it is expected that the positive dynamics of remittances will be maintained which will boost consumer demand and the economic activity dynamics.