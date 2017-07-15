Foreign Minister of Artsakh hosts AGBU interns

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. On July 15 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan received a group of Armenian students from different countries, who had arrived in Artsakh on a familiarization visit in the framework of the Summer Internship Program of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Karen Mirzoyan briefed the guests on the priorities of the foreign policy of Artsakh, the situation created in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, as well as the achievements in the state-building process.

The Foreign Minister highly appreciated the organization's pro-Armenian activities and the programs being implemented in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora.

At the end of the meeting, Karen Mirzoyan answered the numerous questions of the participants related to the efforts on strengthening democracy in the country, to the foreign policy challenges and regional issues.