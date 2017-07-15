Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. A company formed as a result of uniting the Russian Yandex.Taxi and Uber will work in territories of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The new company is led by Tigran Khudaverdyan, a businessman of Armenian origin.

However, Azerbaijan breaks ties with Yandex and Uber because of a director of a new company being an ethnic Armenian, the Azerbaijani media report.

“If Yandex and Uber united services are managed by any citizen of Armenia or an ethnic Armenian, Azerbaijan will no longer cooperate with the new company to be formed as a result of unity and will cut all ties”, Baku Transport Agency’s spokesperson Mayis Agiyev told media.