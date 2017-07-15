Aram Safaryan sees positive economic trends in EAEU member states

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. According to the statistics of January-May 2017, there are positive economic trends in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Aram Safaryan – chairman of ‘Integration and Development’ NGO, coordinator of Eurasian expert club, told a press conference in Armenpress while presenting Armenia’s economic figures in the first 5 months of 2017 in the context of membership to the EAEU.

Safaryan said the President of the Russian Central Bank announced that Russia enters new stage of economic development and a good year is predicted for Russia.

“Here it is important to note that major rating organizations have revised the figures for Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia and promised new growth rates. According to those figures, compared to what has been predicted previously, Armenia can record from 2.5 up to 3, even up to 3.4 economic development rate within the course of the year. This is quite high figure”, Aram Safaryan said, adding that Armenia completed last year with 0.2% economic growth rate. He said Armenia’s economy can develop at higher rates in 2018.

Aram Safaryan stated that the highest rate ensuring economic growth is in export field and here already a double-digit economic growth has been recorded within five months, moreover, through the export of ready-made products.

“We can solve employment, social and other issues in our country only through increase and export of the volume of ready-made product. We are optimistic over the development of spheres which were previously exhausted – textile, footwear production, which seemed were hopeless. However, we see that these fields received a chance to develop under the EAEU”, he stated.

He also attached importance to the activeness registered in tourism field, stating that the number of Russian tourists visiting Armenia has increased. It is expected this trend will continue in future.

According to Safaryan, as the overall expectations are positive, here the issues on how the tax, customs agencies, state structures, credit organizations and banks will work become important, as well as on how the political figures will negotiate on increasing the opportunities and etc. The development of upcoming years will greatly depend on this.

He added that Armenia doesn’t take part in procurement market since the public sector doesn’t cooperate with the private sector to submit competitive proposals with famous Russian standards. The other countries have serious lobbying opportunities. The culture of participating in the procurement process in another country has not yet been formed in Armenia, and, according to Safaryan, active work and cooperation at various directions are necessary.