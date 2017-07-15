Air temperature to be 5-7 degrees higher than normal in coming days

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia on July 17-20, the Emergency Situations Ministry told Armenpress.

In the daytime up to 38...39 degrees above zero and high risk of fire are predicted in the valleys of Yerevan, Syunik province and the Ararat Valley. The air temperature will be 5-7 degrees higher than normal.

On July 16 short rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia’s northern regions. During thunderstorm the wind speed will exceed up to 15-20 m/s. Hail is possible in separate places.

No precipitation is expected from July 17 to 20.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 3-4 degrees.