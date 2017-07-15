Artsakh Defense Army forces control situation in frontline
YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. From July 9 to 15 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 500 times at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing shots from caliber weapons, 82 mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers at various parts of the frontline, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.
The Defense Army forces continue controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently conduct the military service.
