German foreign ministry confirms death of two citizens in Egypt knife attack

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Two German tourists were killed in a knife attack in Hurghada, Egypt, the German federal foreign ministry said in a statement, reports TASS.

“Now we have reliable information that two citizens of Germany were killed as a result of the attack on tourists in Hurghada. In this difficult moment we extend our condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims”, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry informed that the German authorities are in constant contact with the Egyptian government and receive all the necessary information.

Two German tourists were killed, two Armenian citizens, one Czech and one Russian tourists were wounded as an unknown knife-wielding assailant attacked tourists in Hurghada.