Armenia’s delegation led by Vice PM takes part in Eurasian Economic Council’s session

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan participated in the session of the Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow on July 13, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

During the session a number of issues relating to deepening the economic partnership between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as issues on forming free economic zone between Iran and EAEU member states were discussed.

Member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Minister Karine Minasyan presented several issues at the session which were considered as restrictions, such as lack of national and international driving licenses within the territory of the EAEU member states, lack of mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures, as well as issues relating to border checkpoints for import of products to the EAEU customs space.

Based on the discussion the Council tasked the EEC Board to include the abovementioned restrictions in the list of official restrictions. As a result of this, the EEC Board must develop a roadmap which then will be submitted to the inter-governmental council.