PM Karapetyan hosts representatives of Armenian and Italian IT companies

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on July 15 held a meeting with IDS Deputy Director Alberico Parente and Managing Director of Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD) Vahan Shakaryan, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

On July 14 IDS and TSD companies announced starting cooperation in IT field and establishing scientific-research laboratory with an investment of 10 million Euros and a new branch of forensic production of high technologies.

The PM welcomed and attached importance to initiating an investment program in IT field in Armenia and assured that the Italian company and foreign investors in general have a reliable partner in the face of the Armenian Government.

Alberico Parente thanked the PM for the readiness to assist and highly appreciated the active work of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) to start cooperation. IDS Deputy Director stated that Armenia has good grounds for carrying out activity in scientific-research sphere, and at the initial stage the company plans to make investments in forensic sphere, however, it will not be limited only to this sphere.

The two officials presented details to the PM over the investment program. It was stated that the program will be implemented within 5 years, and a separate center will be established in line with the increase of the volume.