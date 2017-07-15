‘I don’t even think about returning to prison’: Scholar Nishanyan vows to thoroughly tell about incident

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul-based ethnic Armenian scholar and linguist Sevan Nishanyan promised to tell about how he escaped from the correctional facility in Turkey when time comes, he told HaberTurk, reports Armenpress.

The reporter of HaberTurk asked Nishanyan whether he left the prison with permission, and Nishanyan said in response: “I don’t want to make any comment on that topic. It’s a little early to speak about the means and the way of the incident. No one can doubt, when the time comes I will tell about everything in-detail. But it’s not the time yet”.

Asked why he made such a decision, Nishanyan said: “I thought that 3.5 years is already enough, it’s time to take a breath. That’s it. And I made a decision to leave the territory of the state control by taking advantage of Turkey’s shortcomings”.

Nishanyan also gave an interview to Dogan newspaper stating: “I was in jail, but now I am not. I don’t even think about returning to there”. Asked whether he is Turkey or already out of the borders, he said. “I as well do not know where I am. The same wishes to all people who became the victims of violence”.

Istanbul-based ethnic Armenian scholar and linguist Sevan Nishanyan, who has been serving a 17-year prison term since 2014 in Turkey, has escaped from the correctional facility. Nishanyan exited the minimum security (open regime) prison in the morning of July 14 and hasn’t returned. A tweet later appeared on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying: “The bird flew away: Same wishes to the remaining 80 million”.