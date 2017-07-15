LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-17
LONDON, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.41% to $1921.00, copper price down by 0.67% to $5880.50, lead price down by 1.45% to $2283.00, nickel price up by 2.06% to $9420.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $19850.00, zinc price down by 1.93% to $2772.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
