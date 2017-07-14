Two Armenian citizens wounded in Egypt knife attack

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian citizens have been wounded as an unknown knife-wielding assailant attacked tourists in a Hurghada hotel in Egypt.

“According to preliminary information two citizens of Armenia have been wounded in the Hurghada incident”, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

An unknown individual attacked tourists in a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. The assailant was armed with a knife. Two tourists, presumably Ukrainians, have been killed.

Reports suggest four others have been wounded. The attacker entered the hotel and randomly attacked the tourists.

At the same time, the country’s interior ministry said six people have been wounded in the attack and their citizenship is being clarified. The victims have been hospitalized.