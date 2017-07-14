Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-07-17

YEREVAN, 14 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 478.88 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.79 drams to 546.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.02 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.93 drams to 620.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 0.76 drams to 18766.61 drams. Silver price вup by 1.84 drams to 245.57 drams. Platinum price down by 77.57 drams to 14072.26 drams.