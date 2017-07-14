Armenian Gyumri F.C.’s midfielder signed by Moscow’s Lokomotiv

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Vahan Bichakhchyan – the 18 year old midfielder of Armenian Gyumri’s Shirak F.C. will continue his career in Moscow’s Lokomotiv F.C., sports reporter Spartak Petrosyan said.

The 18-year-old is already in Moscow training for the Russian Supercup’s final Lokomotiv vs. Spartak.

Details of the transfer deal will be known soon.

It is known that Portuguese, Italian, English and Russian clubs were interested in the Armenian midfielder. Few days ago, the Portuguese Record reported that Bichakhchyan will be transferred to Benfica.